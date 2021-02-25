OhioMeansJobs opening in new location

OhioMeansJobs Champaign County (OMJCC) will open in a new location on March 2 to provide employers and job seekers more room and technology to take advantage of the agency’s full range of workforce and employment services.

OMJCC will move from its current site in Bay 14, at the west end of the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana, to the east end, in Suite J100 of the main section of the county office complex. During the move, Feb. 26 through March 1, both locations will be inaccessible to the public. Modified OMJCC services will be available during the move at the Champaign County Department of Job and Family Services (CCDJFS) in Suite N100 or by calling 937-484-1581.

Stacy Cox, director of CCDJFS, which includes OMJCC, said that the Champaign County commissioners offered OMJCC the opportunity to move into the new office space, formerly used by the Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center, near the Board of Elections.

The agency accepted the invitation to move into this new setting and reconfigure it to modernize OMJCC’s services. Amy Sherman, OMJCC workforce supervisor, added that new technology, including video conferencing equipment, is being installed, supported by modernization funds provided by the State of Ohio for OhioMeansJobs sites across the state.

Due to COVID-19, an open house is not being planned at the new location, Sherman said. But a virtual tour of the new OMJCC offices is being created. The OhioMeansJobs Champaign County Facebook page will announce when the virtual tour is ready for viewing on CCDJFS’s website.

Sherman and Andrea Mitchell, OMJCC employer services representative, will maintain offices in the new suite, which will also include:

-A large conference room with video conferencing equipment for use by employers and partner agencies such as Veteran Services, Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities

-A small conference room for job interviews and meetings

-A resource room for job seekers

-A reception area with a Champaign Economic Partnership monitor (being moved from the current OMJCC office) that streams local economic and workforce development news and job opportunities

Services for employers, job seekers

In its new location, OMJCC will continue to serve employers and job seekers as a central point of access for employment, training and related workforce services provided by several area agencies and service providers.

Employer services include:

-Job posting assistance

-Employee recruiting services such as coordinating the application process, pre-screening job candidates and providing private space for job interviews

-Customized training tailored to upgrade existing employees’ skills and help in accessing funding to supplement training costs

-Services to help businesses avert or manage layoffs and help workers obtain new employment

-Access to tax credits for hiring individuals from 10 target groups of disadvantaged job seekers

-Job seeker services include:

-Access to printed and online job listings

-Resume writing assistance

-Training to help job seekers prepare for interviews

-Information and connections to financial assistance for training and education to prepare for a new career

For more information, contact OMJCC at 937-484-1581.

Stacy Cox, director of the Champaign County Department of Job and Family Services, left, and Amy Sherman, OhioMeansJobs Champaign County workforce supervisor, stand in front of OhioMeansJobs' new offices in Suite J100 of the Champaign County Community Center. The new offices will open on March 2.

Submitted story

Submitted on behalf of the Champaign County Department of Job and Family Services.

