Chamber welcomes bank to Urbana

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 24 to welcome First Federal Community Bank (Mortgage Office), 300 N. Main St., Suite 1, Urbana. Bank hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. For info, call Braden Lewis at 937-565-4515. From left are Leah White, Doug Crabill, Braden Lewis, Lisa Ballenger, Natalie Frueh, Lynette Moody and Sara Neer.

