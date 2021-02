WEST LIBERTY – The West Liberty-Salem school district will hold kindergarten screening on Wednesday, June 2, for students enrolling for the 2021-2022 school year. All students must be age 5 before Aug. 1, 2021, to be eligible to attend kindergarten.

For information and online registration, visitt www.wlstigers.org

If questions, call Mrs. Cotrell at 937-465-0060, ext. 101 or email k5@wlstigers.org

Submitted story

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.