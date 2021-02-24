COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Thursday, February 25

Baby Bounce: Babies 6 weeks through 12 months and their caregiver will enjoy working on developmental milestones. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Generation Next: 2:30-3:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 11-18. Make a pipe cleaner flower ring.

Triad Board of Education: 7 p.m. regular internet-based meeting. To watch live, visit board.triadk12.org

Friday, February 26

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: – Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Girl Scout Cookie Drive-thru Booth: 4-7 p.m., county Community Center, 1511 S. Main St., Urbana. Cash, credit cards, checks accepted. Proceeds support Champaign County Girl Scouts.

“The Croods 2: A New Age”: 7 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Saturday, February 27

Girl Scout Cookie Drive-thru Booth: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., county Community Center, 1511 S. Main St., Urbana. Cash, credit cards, checks accepted. Proceeds support Champaign County Girl Scouts.

Girl Scout Cookie Drive-thru Booth: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 1013 East Lawn Ave., Urbana. Cash, credit cards, checks accepted. Proceeds support Champaign County Girl Scouts.

“The Croods 2: A New Age”: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Sunday, February 28

“The Croods 2: A New Age”: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Virtual Black History Month Celebration: 3:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3kdnpN1 or via link on Ministerial Assn. Facebook page. Meeting ID: 882 3777 7528. Passcode: 741180. Sponsored by Champaign County Ministerial Assn. and St. Paul AME Church.

Monday, March 1

Urbana Storm Water Committee: 7 p.m., municipal building training room or join via computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/603165333 or via phone at 1-571-317-3112 (Access Code 603-165-333). Original meeting date was Feb. 15.

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Grab and Go Program Bags: Pick up craft and activity bags for toddlers and preschoolers while supplies last at the St. Paris Public Library