Getting creative with a roll of cardboard

The Champaign County 4-H School Enrichment program announced the following winners of January’s 4-H STEM Classroom Challenge, which was to create something – anything – from a cardboard roll:

-Pre-K Classroom: Mrs. Maurice at Graham Elementary

-2nd Grade Classroom: Mrs. Jacobs at Urbana Elementary

-5th Grade Classroom: Mrs. Lacey at Mechanicsburg Elementary

-Intervention Classroom: Mrs. Stinson at Graham Elementary

February challenge

The February challenge is to make something from a newspaper. Any kind, any size of newspaper. The entry deadline is Feb. 26.

The Classroom Challenges competition will run monthly through April. If interested, but not signed up, contact Kiley Horn at horn.217@osu.edu

The program requires creativity, critical thinking, problem solving and group work to turn easily accessible, everyday items into something new. Teachers can mold the challenge to enhance their curriculum or as a well needed creative break.

Supplies are being collected and cleaned in the OSU Extension office and are available for the classrooms, should they not have access to the monthly challenge item.

Currently, 45 classrooms in four of the five local school districts are participating.

For information about the 4-H STEM Classroom Challenge or to sponsor or donate to the program, contact Kiley Horn at horn.217@osu.edu or Jenni Nott at nott.13@osu.edu

Mrs. Lacey’s classroom was a winner with this chocolate factory, complete with a working conveyor belt. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/02/web1_Chocolate-Factory.jpg Mrs. Lacey’s classroom was a winner with this chocolate factory, complete with a working conveyor belt. Submitted photos Mrs. Jacobs’ classroom was a winner with penguins. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/02/web1_Penguins.jpeg Mrs. Jacobs’ classroom was a winner with penguins. Submitted photos

4-H STEM Classroom Challenge

Submitted by the Champaign County Extension Office.

