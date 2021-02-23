Celebrate Black History Month virtually

The Champaign County Ministerial Association and the St. Paul AME Church (Pastor Michael Menefield) are sponsoring a Virtual Community Black History Month Celebration at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28.
The theme, a follow-up of last year’s MLK program, will be “Breaking Down the Walls Part II: There is More than Meets the Eye.”
The program will feature a Black History Discussion Panel including the following participants:
-Dr. Kimberly Brooks, 1st Vice President Third District Lay & Member of the Executive Board of the National Council of Churches
-Pastor Michael Freeman, Jerusalem Second Baptist Church
-Pastor Brian Coleman, Faith Tabernacle Church
-Pastor Michael Menefield, St, Paul A.M.E. Church
To view the 3:30 p.m. Feb. 28 celebration via Zoom, visit https://bit.ly/3kdnpN1
The link also can be found on the Ministerial Association’s Facebook page.
The Meeting ID is 882 3777 7528 and the passcode is 741180.
Submitted by the Champaign County Ministerial Assn.