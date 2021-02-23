Celebrate Black History Month virtually

The Champaign County Ministerial Association and the St. Paul AME Church (Pastor Michael Menefield) are sponsoring a Virtual Community Black History Month Celebration at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28.

The theme, a follow-up of last year’s MLK program, will be “Breaking Down the Walls Part II: There is More than Meets the Eye.”

The program will feature a Black History Discussion Panel including the following participants:

-Dr. Kimberly Brooks, 1st Vice President Third District Lay & Member of the Executive Board of the National Council of Churches

-Pastor Michael Freeman, Jerusalem Second Baptist Church

-Pastor Brian Coleman, Faith Tabernacle Church

-Pastor Michael Menefield, St, Paul A.M.E. Church

To view the 3:30 p.m. Feb. 28 celebration via Zoom, visit https://bit.ly/3kdnpN1

The link also can be found on the Ministerial Association’s Facebook page.

The Meeting ID is 882 3777 7528 and the passcode is 741180.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/02/Black-HIstory-Month-Poster-2021.pdf

Local celebration is Feb. 28

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign County Ministerial Assn.

Submitted by the Champaign County Ministerial Assn.