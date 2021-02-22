COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Tuesday, February 23

Toddler Storytime: Little ones crawling through 2 years will enjoy singing, dancing and stories with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Pokemon Club: Pokemon Grab & Go Kits available starting today at Champaign County Library. Create a Pokemon pal.

Tax Incentive Review Council Meeting-Housing Council: 6-7 p.m., at Champaign Economic Partnership, 3 Monument Square, Urbana

Wednesday, February 24

Preschool Storytime: Children 3 years through kindergarten will enjoy singing, dancing, stories and learning with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Thursday, February 25

Baby Bounce: Babies 6 weeks through 12 months and their caregiver will enjoy working on developmental milestones. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Generation Next: 2:30-3:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 11-18. Make a pipe cleaner flower ring.

Friday, February 26

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: – Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Girl Scout Cookie Drive-thru Booth: 4-7 p.m., county Community Center, 1511 S. Main St., Urbana. Cash, credit cards, checks accepted. Proceeds support Champaign County Girl Scouts.

Saturday, February 27

Girl Scout Cookie Drive-thru Booth: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., county Community Center, 1511 S. Main St., Urbana. Cash, credit cards, checks accepted. Proceeds support Champaign County Girl Scouts.

Girl Scout Cookie Drive-thru Booth: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 1013 East Lawn Ave., Urbana. Cash, credit cards, checks accepted. Proceeds support Champaign County Girl Scouts.