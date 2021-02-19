Perpetual announces dividend

Perpetual Federal Savings Bank (OTC Pink: “PFOH”) has announced that it will pay a quarterly dividend of $.25 per share for the period ending March 31, 2021. This matches the dividend paid for the same period in 2020.

The dividend will be payable March 22, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business March 5, 2021.

The bank has in excess of $392 million in assets and in excess of $78 million in shareholders’ equity (20%) as of the dividend declaration and remains well capitalized under federal banking guidelines.

The bank continues to receive a five-star rating by Bauer Financial, Inc., the nation’s leading independent bank rating firm.

Submitted story

Submitted by Perpetual Federal Savings Bank.

Submitted by Perpetual Federal Savings Bank.