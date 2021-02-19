PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Rey, a 2-year-old spayed female tiger cat. She found her way back to us as her former adopter moved and couldn’t keep her. Rey is a beautiful girl who needs a home where she’s the only cat as she doesn’t get along well with others. If you would like to meet Rey, stop by PAWS and ask to visit with her.

Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

