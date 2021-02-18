COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Friday, February 19

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

“Blithe Spirit”: 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG-13.

Saturday, February 20

Girl Scout Cookie Drive-thru Booth: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 1013 East Lawn Ave., Urbana. Cash, credit cards, checks accepted. Proceeds support Champaign County Girl Scouts.

Girl Scout Cookie Drive-thru Booth: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., county Community Center, 1511 S. Main St., Urbana. Cash, credit cards, checks accepted. Proceeds support Champaign County Girl Scouts.

“Blithe Spirit”: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG-13.

Sunday, February 21

“Blithe Spirit”: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG-13.

Monday, February 22

Grab and Go Program Bags: Pick up craft and activity bags for toddlers and preschoolers at the St. Paris Public Library while supplies last

Red Cross Blood Drive: 2:30-7:30 p.m., Evans-Purk Building, 103 S. Church St., St. Paris. Sponsored by St. Paris United Methodist Church. For appointment call Shari at 937-631-3045 or visit Redcrossblood.org

Urbana Planning Commission: 6-8 p.m., upstairs training room of municipal building or via GoToMeeting https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/741383301 or 1-872-240-3311 (Access Code 741-383-301)

Champaign County Local Emergency Planning Committee: 9 a.m. virtual meeting. Members will receive link info by email. Others desiring link should email ema@co.champaign.oh.us (originally scheduled Feb. 16)

Homeland Security: virtual meeting immediately after 9 a.m. LEPC meeting. Members will receive link info by email. Others desiring link should email ema@co.champaign.oh.us (originally scheduled Feb. 16)

Tuesday, February 23

Toddler Storytime: Little ones crawling through 2 years will enjoy singing, dancing and stories with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Pokemon Club: Pokemon Grab & Go Kits available starting today at Champaign County Library. Create a Pokemon pal.

Tax Incentive Review Council Meeting-Housing Council: 6-7 p.m., at Champaign Economic Partnership, 3 Monument Square, Urbana