Area receives grant for food, shelter

A $17,800 federal grant from the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program will be distributed to organizations that provide emergency shelter and food, according to the United Way. The Champaign County Emergency Food and Shelter Board will determine how the funds are awarded. The board’s next meeting is on March 16 at 10 a.m. and will be held virtually via GoToMeeting. Email lrexrode@uwccmc.org to obtain meeting information.

The Emergency Food and Shelter guidelines specify that the grants may be awarded to government or private groups that have a nonprofit status, have an accounting system and checking account, provide a DUNS number, provide services and use other resources in the community, conduct an annual audit, do not discriminate, show the ability to deliver emergency food or shelter and, for private groups, have a volunteer board.

Emergency Food and Shelter Funds are federal funds made available through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Anyone wanting further information or an application should call United Way at 937-324-5551 or email lrexrode@uwccmc.org. Applications are due to United Way by 5 p.m, Monday, March 8. Applications can be emailed to lrexrode@uwccmc.org.

Submitted by United Way.

