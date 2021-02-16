COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Wednesday, February 17

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana. Register at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220. Donors can be tested for covid antibodies for free.

Thursday, February 18

Baby Bounce: Babies 6 weeks through 12 months and their caregiver will enjoy working on developmental milestones. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Urbana Board of Education: 6 p.m., elementary/junior high building, 1673 S. U.S. Route 68 (originally scheduled for Feb. 16)

Urbana City School Board Curriculum Committee: 5:30 pm. at Urbana Elementary and Junior High, 1673 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana, to discuss request for curriculum change at the high school

Friday, February 19

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Saturday, February 20

Girl Scout Cookie Drive-thru Booth: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 1013 East Lawn Ave., Urbana. Cash, credit cards, checks accepted. Proceeds support Champaign County Girl Scouts.

Girl Scout Cookie Drive-thru Booth: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., county Community Center, 1511 S. Main St., Urbana. Cash, credit cards, checks accepted. Proceeds support Champaign County Girl Scouts.

Monday, February 22

Grab and Go Program Bags: Pick up craft and activity bags for toddlers and preschoolers at the St. Paris Public Library while supplies last

Red Cross Blood Drive: 2:30-7:30 p.m., Evans-Purk Building, 103 S. Church St., St. Paris. Sponsored by St. Paris United Methodist Church. For appointment call Shari at 937-631-3045 or visit Redcrossblood.org

Urbana Planning Commission: 6-8 p.m., upstairs training room of municipal building or via GoToMeeting https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/741383301 or 1-872-240-3311 (Access Code 741-383-301)