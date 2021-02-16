Chamber welcomes Shop Around the Corner

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Feb. 12 for The Shop Around the Corner, 121 Scioto St., Urbana, which has handmade artwork, jewelry, home goods, paintings, photography, natural bath products, repurposed furniture, houseplants and more. From left are Lynette Moody, Sara Neer, owner Gretchen Reed, Natalie Frueh, Jenny White and Amy Kerrigan.

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Feb. 12 for The Shop Around the Corner, 121 Scioto St., Urbana, which has handmade artwork, jewelry, home goods, paintings, photography, natural bath products, repurposed furniture, houseplants and more. From left are Lynette Moody, Sara Neer, owner Gretchen Reed, Natalie Frueh, Jenny White and Amy Kerrigan. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/02/web1_Shop-around-t-corner.jpg The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Feb. 12 for The Shop Around the Corner, 121 Scioto St., Urbana, which has handmade artwork, jewelry, home goods, paintings, photography, natural bath products, repurposed furniture, houseplants and more. From left are Lynette Moody, Sara Neer, owner Gretchen Reed, Natalie Frueh, Jenny White and Amy Kerrigan. Submitted photo