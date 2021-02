WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty GriefShare sessions scheduled to start this week are being postponed until next week: Monday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m. in person; or Monday, Feb. 22, at 6:30 p.m. on zoom; or Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 6:30 p.m. in person.

In person meetings are held at the West Liberty United Methodist Church, 202 W. Newell in West Liberty.

Call 937-441-3592 for information.