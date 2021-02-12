State Farm agent donates smoke alarms to UFD

Local State Farm Agent Ron Burns donated 40 smoke alarms to the Urbana Fire Division to distribute to residents at no cost. Shown are, from left, Burns with his pooch Jameson, Urbana Fire Chief Dean Ortlieb and Burns agency Office Manager Julie Massie. This month, 65 State Farm agents in Ohio delivered over 2,800 smoke alarms to local fire departments. Three of five home fire deaths are due to a lack of working smoke alarms on the premises, according to the National Fire Safety Association.

