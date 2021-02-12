UHS DECA sets chapter record

From January 25 to February 3, the UHS DECA Chapter competed in their Ohio DECA District 4 competition, virtually. Students were given 10-30 minutes to review a case study and prepare a presentation, a maximum of 10 minute. UHS had 37 members place in the top 5 of their event and 25 members place in the top 3, qualifying them for the Ohio DECA Career Development Conference. Both marks set new highs for the chapter. Results were as follows:

1st Place

-Catie Timm, Business Services Series

-Trey Williams, Sports & Entertainment Marketing Series

-JaiShaun Peterson & John Trammell, Financial Services Team Decision Making

-Owen McCreight & Joey Timm, Business Law & Ethics Team Decision Making

-Paige Martinez & Stephanie Selvaggio, Integrated Marketing Campaign – Service

2nd Place

-Harmony Stewart – Accounting Applications Series

-Grace Ullom – Apparel & Accessories Marketing Series

-Landon Karg – Business Finance Series

-Makenna Radford – Human Resources Management Series

-Sigrid Melcher – Restaurant & Food Services Management Series

-Duke Buckalew & Justin Rutan – Integrated Marketing Campaign – Product

3rd Place

-Landon Turner & Camden Weiss – Hospitality Services Team Decision Making

-Erika Arnett & Kaeleigh Bean – Marketing Communications Team Decision Making

-Wyatt Teets & Nick Weyrich – Sports & Entertainment Marketing Team Decision Making

-Quinton Jones & Matt Salyers – Business Law & Ethics Team Decision Making

4th Place

-Aaron Norris – Food Marketing Series

-Emma Keely & Anna Selvaggio – Marketing Communications Series

-Gatlin Ridgwell & Laken Ridgwell – Travel & Tourism Team Decision Making

5th Place

-Jenna White – Principles of Marketing

-Riley Wilson – Marketing Communications Series

-Ellie Caldwell – Quick Serve Restaurant Management Series

-Christina Moore & Chloe Osborne – Buying & Merchandising Team Decision Making

-Zach Hoskins & Max Keely – Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making

Shown are, first row, from left, Landon Turner, Paige Martinez, Stephanie Selvaggio, Chloe Osborne, Trey Williams, 2nd row, from left, JaiShaun Peterson, Camden Weiss, Wyatt Teets, Joey Timm, Nick Weyrich, Owen McCreight. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/02/web1_Etz3LzGXIAE4fq9.jpeg Shown are, first row, from left, Landon Turner, Paige Martinez, Stephanie Selvaggio, Chloe Osborne, Trey Williams, 2nd row, from left, JaiShaun Peterson, Camden Weiss, Wyatt Teets, Joey Timm, Nick Weyrich, Owen McCreight. Submitted photos Shown are, first row, from left, Harmony Stewart, Sigrid Melcher, Jenna White, Duke Buckalew, Otto Johnson, Zach Hoskins, 2nd row, from left, Grace Ullom, Matt Salyers, Quinton Jones, Justin Rutan, Aaron Norris. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/02/web1_Etz3L3LWYAAlNzZ.jpeg Shown are, first row, from left, Harmony Stewart, Sigrid Melcher, Jenna White, Duke Buckalew, Otto Johnson, Zach Hoskins, 2nd row, from left, Grace Ullom, Matt Salyers, Quinton Jones, Justin Rutan, Aaron Norris. Submitted photos Shown are, from left, Max Keely, Riley Johnson, Erika Arnett, Makenna Radford, Gatlin Ridgwell, Chloe Osborne, Ellie Caldwell, Christina Moore, Riley Wilson. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/02/web1_Etz3L5yXUAQbHig.jpeg Shown are, from left, Max Keely, Riley Johnson, Erika Arnett, Makenna Radford, Gatlin Ridgwell, Chloe Osborne, Ellie Caldwell, Christina Moore, Riley Wilson. Submitted photos

Submitted story

Submitted by the Urbana school district.

