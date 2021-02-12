Examining health disparities and Alzheimer’s disease

DAYTON – On March 3, the Alzehimer’s Association is hosting a virtual statewide town hall, assembling experts in the fields of health equity and Alzheimer’s disease to discuss research involving underserved communities.

Dr. Carl V. Hill, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer for the Alzheimer’s Association, and Peter Lichtenberg, Ph.D., ABPP, President of the Gerontological Society of America, will host the event.

The Dr. James S. Jackson Seminar on Health Equity and Alzheimer’s Disease, which will be 5-6:30 p.m., will have speakers from The Ohio State University; the West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute; the University of Michigan; Michigan State University; and the Michigan Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association:

· African Americans are about twice as likely as whites to have Alzheimer’s or another dementia. Hispanics are 1.5 times more likely to have Alzheimer’s.

· African Americans are more prone to risk factors for vascular disease — like diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol — which may be risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease and stroke-related dementia.

· African Americans and Hispanics are less likely to have a dementia diagnosis.

· New research from Case Western Reserve University shows African Americans with dementia have close to three times the risk of being infected with COVID-19 as white individuals with dementia.

To register for the Dr. James S. Jackson Seminar on Health Equity and Alzheimer’s Disease, visit alz.org/jackson-seminar.

About Alzheimer’s Association®

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s®. Visit www.alz.org or call our 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

Hill https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/02/web1_Hill.jpg Hill

Alzheimer’s Assn. plans virtual town hall on March 3

Submitted story

Information provided by the Alzheimer’s Assn., Miami Valley Chapter.

Information provided by the Alzheimer’s Assn., Miami Valley Chapter.