COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, February 13

Earwig and the Witch – PG: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Sunday, February 14

Running4Life’s Freeze Out: 2 p.m., Goshen Memorial Park, Mechanicsburg, to raise funds for local child. $10 to enter one-mile or 5K walk or run. No fee to enter chili cookoff or dessert auction. For info: www.facebook.com/runfearless4life/

Earwig and the Witch – PG: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Monday, February 15

DAR: 1:30 p.m. Zoom meeting to honor American history essay winners, DAR Good Citizens and History Teacher of the Year

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Wayne Township Record Commission: 6:15 p.m., Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable, for approval of Wayne Township’s Record Retention Schedule

Earwig and the Witch – PG: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Mechanicsburg Village Council: regular 6:30 p.m. meeting via Zoom: https://bit.ly/3rCDIFF

Urbana Storm Water Committee: 7 p.m., municipal building training room or join via computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/603165333 or via phone at 1-571-317-3112 (Access Code 603-165-333)

Tuesday, February 16

Local Emergency Planning Committee: 9 a.m. virtual meeting. Members will be provided with link info by email. Members of the public desiring link info should contact ema@co.champaign.oh.us

Homeland Security: virtual meeting immediately after LEPC meeting. Members will be provided with link info by email. Members of the public desiring link info should contact ema@co.champaign.oh.us

Urbana Board of Education: regular meeting moved to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18 at elementary/junior high building

Urbana City Council: 6-8 p.m. meeting from computer, tablet or smartphone via https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/333753133 or 1-571-317-3122 (Access Code 333-753-133)