Champaign County Farm Bureau to award scholarships

The Champaign County Farm Bureau is offering five $1,000 scholarship awards to Champaign County Farm Bureau members’ children, with preference given to applicants majoring in Agriculture. The scholarship is for continuing higher education at a two- or four-year college or university.

Applications will be accepted from students meeting the following qualifications:

-Must be a high school senior or graduate of a Champaign County high school.

-Must be enrolled as a full-time student in a four-year college or university, or in a two-year college program for Fall Quarter/Semester of 2021. (Preference given to applicants majoring in agriculture.)

-Parents or applicant must be a Champaign County Farm Bureau member prior to applying.

-Applicant may not have been a previous winner of this scholarship.

To download the application, go to champaign.ofbf.org or call the Farm Bureau office at 937-335-1471.

Completed applications can be sent to Champaign County Farm Bureau; 1554 McKaig Ave. Building B; Troy, Ohio 45373.

They also can be emailed to champaign@ofbf.org

Completed applications must be submitted by April 1, 2021.

Submitted by the Champaign County Farm Bureau.

