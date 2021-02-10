Local vaccine update

Second Doses for January 23 and January 26 COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

Champaign County residents who received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Champaign County Fairgrounds on January 23 and those who received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Champaign County Community Center on January 26 will soon be called to notify them about appointments for their second dose.

If you were vaccinated at the fairgrounds on January 23 or at the community center on January 26, your second dose will be given on Wednesday, February 17 at the Champaign County Community Center – which is located at 1512 S US Hwy 68 in Urbana.

ONLY those who were vaccinated at the fairgrounds on January 23 and those who were vaccinated at the community center on January 26 should come to this clinic on February 17.

Appointment times will be coordinated alphabetically by last name as follows:

Appointment Time

Last Name

9am-10am

A-B

10am-11am

C-E

11am-12pm

F-H

12pm-1pm

I-L

1pm-2pm

M-P

2pm-3pm

Q-S

3pm-4pm

T-Z

For example, if your last name is “Smith” then you should arrive any time between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Please arrive within your appointment window, as listed above. Arriving earlier than your designated appointment time will result in longer wait times.

Appointment calls will still be made which will include the same appointment date, time, and location details that are included in this article. We are receiving a high volume of calls so messages may not be returned in a timely manner.

Submitted story

Written by the Champaign Health District staff

Written by the Champaign Health District staff