WL-S SENIORS OF THE MONTH

West Liberty-Salem High School’s February Seniors of the Month are Cooper Havens and Anna McGill. Here are their comments.

Cooper Havens

PARENTS: Trista and Joby Havens

School Activities and Awards: Football, Track, Mock Trial, Quick Recall, FFA, 4H, Calculus Club, Link Crew, NHS

If I were principal for a day: I would have a pep rally with ice cream

Favorite school memory: When our physics class launched a bottle rocket into the ceiling and put a hole in it.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My parents

Because: of their endless support and their part in developing my character into what it is today.

Lately, I have been reading: The Arc of a Scythe by Neil Shusterman

My advice to parents: Support your children to get involved in things they are interested in or even some things that they aren’t interested in.

My biggest regret: Not taking creative writing with Mrs. Gier.

Next year I will be: Attending college at either The Ohio State University or Oklahoma State University.

Anna McGill

PARENTS: Andy and Lisa McGill

School Activities and Awards: NHS, Keyclub, Student Aid to the Athletic Trainer, Community STAR nomination

If I were principal for a day: I would quit and go fishing all day down South.

Favorite school memory: My junior year in French 3. My class had an assignment to record ourselves reading a Christmas poem for a voice over in a video, and we couldn’t stop laughing while recording. It was so fun and I always looked forward to the class with Mme Shank.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: Nicki Clark

Because: She is the best person to be around, if I could be her student aid forever I would! She is helpful, extremely patient, funny, and my best friend. I will miss our times jamming in the car to Back Street Boys on the way to football games and the many laughs we had everyday!

Lately, I have been reading: My sociology book for my online college class.

My advice to parents: Push your kids to get involved with school activities, either sports or clubs because that’s where they’ll make the most memories. Let your kids live a little and have a good time, they’re only in high school once! Oh, and maybe suggest going to a community college after high school, you and your kid will save thousands! A degree is a degree no matter where it’s from!

My biggest regret: Not taking online classes in the summer during my freshman and sophomore year. This would have saved me even more money for college than I already have.

Next year I will be: Attending Clark State Community College and working towards an associates degree in PTA (Physical Therapist Assistant).

Havens https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/02/web1_Havens.jpg Havens McGill https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/02/web1_McGill.jpg McGill

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

