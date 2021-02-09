WL-S SENIORS OF THE MONTH

West Liberty-Salem High School’s February Seniors of the Month are Cooper Havens and Anna McGill. Here are their comments.
Cooper Havens
PARENTS: Trista and Joby Havens
School Activities and Awards: Football, Track, Mock Trial, Quick Recall, FFA, 4H, Calculus Club, Link Crew, NHS
If I were principal for a day: I would have a pep rally with ice cream
Favorite school memory: When our physics class launched a bottle rocket into the ceiling and put a hole in it.
People who have been an inspiration to me include: My parents
Because: of their endless support and their part in developing my character into what it is today.
Lately, I have been reading: The Arc of a Scythe by Neil Shusterman
My advice to parents: Support your children to get involved in things they are interested in or even some things that they aren’t interested in.
My biggest regret: Not taking creative writing with Mrs. Gier.
Next year I will be: Attending college at either The Ohio State University or Oklahoma State University.
Anna McGill
PARENTS: Andy and Lisa McGill
School Activities and Awards: NHS, Keyclub, Student Aid to the Athletic Trainer, Community STAR nomination
If I were principal for a day: I would quit and go fishing all day down South.
Favorite school memory: My junior year in French 3. My class had an assignment to record ourselves reading a Christmas poem for a voice over in a video, and we couldn’t stop laughing while recording. It was so fun and I always looked forward to the class with Mme Shank.
People who have been an inspiration to me include: Nicki Clark
Because: She is the best person to be around, if I could be her student aid forever I would! She is helpful, extremely patient, funny, and my best friend. I will miss our times jamming in the car to Back Street Boys on the way to football games and the many laughs we had everyday!
Lately, I have been reading: My sociology book for my online college class.
My advice to parents: Push your kids to get involved with school activities, either sports or clubs because that’s where they’ll make the most memories. Let your kids live a little and have a good time, they’re only in high school once! Oh, and maybe suggest going to a community college after high school, you and your kid will save thousands! A degree is a degree no matter where it’s from!
My biggest regret: Not taking online classes in the summer during my freshman and sophomore year. This would have saved me even more money for college than I already have.
Next year I will be: Attending Clark State Community College and working towards an associates degree in PTA (Physical Therapist Assistant).
Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.