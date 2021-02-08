Crash on 68 kills Bellefontaine man

A multi-vehicle accident killed one person and injured others on Monday just after 2 p.m.

At 2:02 p.m. the Champaign County Communications Center received a 911 call of a rollover traffic crash that had just occurred in the 2300 block of North U.S. 68. Champaign County Sheriff’s Office deputies, City of Urbana Fire Division and Macochee Ambulance District responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that a 2004 Honda Accord, driven by Gavin Stanley, age 22 of Bellefontaine, was traveling northbound on U.S. 68 in the 2300 block when he traveled left of center for an unknown reason, according to information from the sheriff’s office.

Upon the Honda going left of center, it nearly stuck a southbound tow truck, which was able to avoid the collision. The Honda then continued into the southbound lane of travel and struck a 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck. After being struck, the Dodge Ram was spun off the west (right) side of the roadway and rolled onto its side. The 2004 Honda came to rest in the middle of the roadway.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, Bruce Towler, age 78, and his passenger Barbara Towler, age 76, both required extraction by fire/EMS crews. Bruce Towler was transported to an area hospital by Macochee Squad; Barbara Towler was transported to an area hospital by CareFlight.

The driver of the 2004 Honda, Gavin Stanley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.

Traffic heading north and south on U.S. Route 68 was stopped while the accident was under investigation.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/02/web1_DSC_07071.jpg Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen