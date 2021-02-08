COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Tuesday, February 9

Toddler Storytime: – Little ones crawling through 2 years old will enjoy singing, dancing and stories with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Wednesday, February 10

Preschool Storytime: Children 3 years through kindergarten will enjoy singing, dancing, stories and learning with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Mechanicsburg Board of Education: regular meeting at 6:45 p.m. (originally scheduled for Feb. 8)

Thursday, February 11

Champaign County Board of Elections: regular 9 a.m. meeting in board office, county Community Center, Urbana

Baby Bounce: Babies 6 weeks through 12 months and their caregiver will enjoy working on developmental milestones. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m. Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex provided. Donations of new Legos, gently-used Legos and money to buy more appreciated.

Friday, February 12

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Sunday, February 14

Running4Life’s Freeze Out: 2 p.m., Goshen Memorial Park, Mechanicsburg, to raise funds for local child. $10 to enter one-mile or 5K walk or run. No fee to enter chili cookoff or dessert auction. For info: www.facebook.com/runfearless4life/