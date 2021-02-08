COVID-19 Vaccine Update – February 8, 2021

Champaign Health District

This week, those who are 65+ are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine according to the state’s guidance. However, we receive a limited number of doses each week so it may take a while before we are able to vaccinate everyone who is eligible. For instance, this week we have only received 200 doses and we have had over 6,000 people register for Phase 1B.

If you are registered, please be patient and wait for an automated call from 937-484-1605 with appointment date, time, and location details.

If you are 75+ and registered but have not yet received your vaccine, please email health@champaignhd.com or call 937-653-0110.

As of February 5th Champaign Health District has administered 1,000 first dose Moderna, 300 second dose Moderna, and 1,370 first dose Pfizer vaccines.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/02/web1_CoronaVirusLogo.jpg