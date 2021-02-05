United Way accepting grant applications

Applications are being accepted for United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties’ 2021-2022 grant cycle. Links to the online application and needed attachments are available on the United Way website under the “Programs & Agencies” tab.
UWCCMC works to advance the common good of local communities through three main impact areas: Health, Education and Income. Grants go to nonprofit organizations/programs that provide services in at least one of these three impact areas and serve residents of Clark, Champaign or Madison county.
To be eligible for a grant, organizations must meet all of the following criteria:
• Have nonprofit status under state law
• Have paid or volunteer staff and a governing board that holds regular meetings
• Provide services in Clark, Champaign or Madison county
• Provide services without discrimination on the basis of race, sex, creed, age or national origin
Applications must be submitted online before 5 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021.
For more information, call United Way at 937- 324-5551 or email Kara Van Zant at kara.vanzant@uwccmc.org
Submitted by United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties.