United Way accepting grant applications

Applications are being accepted for United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties’ 2021-2022 grant cycle. Links to the online application and needed attachments are available on the United Way website under the “Programs & Agencies” tab.

UWCCMC works to advance the common good of local communities through three main impact areas: Health, Education and Income. Grants go to nonprofit organizations/programs that provide services in at least one of these three impact areas and serve residents of Clark, Champaign or Madison county.

To be eligible for a grant, organizations must meet all of the following criteria:

• Have nonprofit status under state law

• Have paid or volunteer staff and a governing board that holds regular meetings

• Provide services in Clark, Champaign or Madison county

• Provide services without discrimination on the basis of race, sex, creed, age or national origin

Applications must be submitted online before 5 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021.

For more information, call United Way at 937- 324-5551 or email Kara Van Zant at kara.vanzant@uwccmc.org

Submitted by United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties.

