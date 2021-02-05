PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)
Meet Charity, a beautiful, petite, 3-1/2-year-old spayed female tiger cat. She is a shy girl and it takes a little time to earn her trust, which often leaves her overlooked. She needs someone who has time, love and patience to give a wonderful little cat. She really does love it when people pet her. If you have a big heart and are looking for a special kitty cat to give a forever home, then come meet Charity in the Cattery at PAW today!
Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.
Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.