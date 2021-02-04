Urbana Place Senior Living Community receives second COVID-19 vaccinations

Senior living residents and staff of Urbana Place, an Enlivant operated assisted living community in Urbana, received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday.

The Pfizer vaccine was administered on-site at Urbana Place by pharmacy partner, Walgreens.

Organizations that care for seniors like Urbana Place have been at the front of the line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as part of the CDC’s “Phase 1a.”

“We are happy and relieved that our residents and staff received the vaccine at such an early stage in its national roll-out,” says Joan Parker, Executive Director of Urbana Place. “This vaccine is our way out of this pandemic.”

Residents at Enlivant communities across the United States are also part of the early national rollout. Helen Wellman, a resident at Urbana Place said, “I got the vaccine because I want to spend time with my family and I want things to go back to normal!”

To celebrate the arrival of the vaccine, Urbana Place had snacks and themed activities for the day. Urbana Place also plans on celebrating as a community once full vaccination is completed after the second dose.

Vaccines were available at no charge to residents and staff.

To learn more about Enlivant’s COVID-19 precautions to help protect the health and safety of residents and employees visit https://www.enlivant.com/covid19.

Taylor Phillips, employee of Urbana Place, and Evelyn Noble, resident, celebrate their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Information from Urbana Place.

