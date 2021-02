WEST LIBERTY – Seventh grader Caleb Ling won the West Liberty-Salem Middle School spelling bee and now will compete in an online spelling bee for a spot in the line-up for this spring’s state spelling bee. Seventh grader Elijah Christison and eighth grader Owen Barger won second and third places, respectively.

