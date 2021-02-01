COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Tuesday, February 2

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9:30 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Toddler Storytime: Little ones crawling through 2 years will enjoy singing, dancing and stories with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Urbana City Council: 6-8:30 p.m. Join via computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/482408693; or via phone at 1-646-749-3122 (Access Code 482-408-693)

Wednesday, February 3

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10:30 a.m., Commission Conference Room, county Community Center, Urbana

Preschool Storytime: Children 3 years through kindergarten will enjoy singing, dancing, stories and learning with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Champaign County EMA Executive Board: special 1:15 p.m. virtual meeting. Agenda includes voting on personnel matters. Members to receive link info by email. Others wishing link info schould email ema@co.champaign.oh.us

Thursday, February 4

Graham Board of Education: 2:30-7 p.m. special meeting/work session in the elementary school’s hatchery, 9464 W. U.S. Route 36. Topics are the future and personnel, and action may be taken.

Baby Bounce: Babies 6 weeks through 12 months and their caregiver will enjoy working on developmental milestones. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Friday, February 5

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa:Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Monday, February 8

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Grab and Go Program Bags: Pick up craft and activity bags for toddlers and preschoolers at the St. Paris Public Library while supplies last

Explorer’s Club: 3:30-4:30 p.m., M’burg Public Library, for ages 6 (kindergarten)-5th grade. Club meets at this time the second Monday of each month. This month: explore history of Valentine’s Day and build Valentine Pal.