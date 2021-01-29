PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Tom, a sweet 5-year-old neutered orange and white cat who found himself quite homeless and in pretty bad shape. He was so happy to meet us and receive shelter, food and medication. Tom is feeling and looking so much better now and he’s ready to find a forever family to love and a real home to call his own. Come visit him in the Cattery at Paws Animal Shelter. He can’t wait to meet you!

Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

Tom, a sweet 5-year-old, is ready to be adopted at PAWS Animal Shelter. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/01/web1_PawsCat-4.jpg Tom, a sweet 5-year-old, is ready to be adopted at PAWS Animal Shelter.

Submitted by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

