COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, January 30

Quizzia: 7:30 p.m. Champaign County Library event via Zoom. Join an evening of fun competition. Registration is required.

Mechanicsburg Public Library Personnel Committee: 9 a.m. at the library to discuss library personnel policies

Monster Hunter: PG-13 movie at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. at The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Sunday, January 31

Monster Hunter: PG-13 movie at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. at The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Monday, February 1

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Grab and Go Program Bags: Pick up craft and activity bags for Toddlers and Preschoolers at the St. Paris Public Library while supplies last

Champaign County Emergency Management Agency Executive Board: 8 a.m., Conference Room B, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Tuesday, February 2

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9:30 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Toddler Storytime: Little ones crawling through 2 years will enjoy singing, dancing and stories with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Urbana City Council: 6-8:30 p.m. Join via computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/482408693; or via phone at 1-646-749-3122 (Access Code 482-408-693)

Wednesday, February 3

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10:30 a.m., Commission Conference Room, county Community Center, Urbana

Preschool Storytime: Children 3 years through kindergarten will enjoy singing, dancing, stories and learning with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.