COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Friday, January 29

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Monster Hunter: PG-13 movie at 7:30 p.m. at The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Saturday, January 30

Quizzia: – 7:30 p.m. Champaign County Library event via Zoom. Join an evening of fun competition. Registration is required.

Mechanicsburg Public Library Personnel Committee: 9 a.m. at the library to discuss library personnel policies

Monster Hunter: PG-13 movie at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. at The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Sunday, January 31

Monster Hunter: PG-13 movie at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. at The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Monday, February 1

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Grab and Go Program Bags: Pick up craft and activity bags for Toddlers and Preschoolers at the St. Paris Public Library while supplies last

Champaign County Emergency Management Agency Executive Board: 8 a.m., Conference Room B, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Tuesday, February 2

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9:30 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Toddler Storytime: Little ones crawling through 2 years will enjoy singing, dancing and stories with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Urbana City Council: 6-8:30 p.m. Join via computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/482408693; or via phone at 1-646-749-3122 (Access Code 482-408-693)