Virtual Ohio Botanical Symposium set for March 26

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Natural Areas and Preserves, The Nature Conservancy in Ohio, and The Ohio State University will host the 16th Ohio Botanical Symposium on March 2. This year’s event will be offered virtually and will be free to attend.

“We are so happy to be able to host the Ohio Botanical Symposium virtually this year,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “We value the opportunity to connect people who are passionate about Ohio’s wonderfully diverse native plants with experts from Ohio and across the country so they can be part of our work to protect and preserve our state’s natural heritage.”

The symposium will feature keynote speaker Jennifer Ceska. For the past 26 years, Ms. Ceska has served as conservation coordinator in the Science and Conservation Program of the State Botanical Garden of Georgia. She will discuss efforts to conserve rare plants in the state of Georgia and how their work could be applied in Ohio and other states.

Other topics for this year’s event include rare plant conservation, caterpillars, botanical discoveries, E. Lucy Braun’s legacy, and changes in flowering period due to changes in Ohio’s climate.

Registrations will be accepted until 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, or until the symposium is full. For registration online form and more details, search “botanical symposium” at www.ohiodnr.gov or contact Rick Gardner at 614-265-6419.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

