COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.
Thursday, January 28
Hummingbird with Flower Drawing: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Registration for class required. Need drawing or #2 pencils, kneaded or rubber eraser and (optional) paper/pad.
Baby Bounce: Babies 6 weeks through 12 months and their caregiver will enjoy working on developmental milestones. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.
Friday, January 29
Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page
Monster Hunter: PG-13 movie at 7:30 p.m. at The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana
Saturday, January 30
Quizzia: – 7:30 p.m. Champaign County Library event via Zoom. Join an evening of fun competition. Registration is required.
Mechanicsburg Public Library Personnel Committee: 9 a.m. at the library to discuss library personnel policies
Monster Hunter: PG-13 movie at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. at The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana
Sunday, January 31
Monster Hunter: PG-13 movie at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. at The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana
Monday, February 1
Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page
Grab and Go Program Bags: Pick up craft and activity bags for Toddlers and Preschoolers at the St. Paris Public Library while supplies last
Champaign County Emergency Management Agency Executive Board: 8 a.m., Conference Room B, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana