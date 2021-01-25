Right to Life supporters gather

On Sunday, January 24, Champaign County Right to Life held its annual Pro-Life Witness against Roe v. Wade, on Monument Square. Since 1973, the abortion clinics have killed 62,502,904 babies in the womb. The Witness was attended by Pastors Brian Wonn (First Baptist Church, Urbana), Matthew Lee (St. Mary’s), Joey Brown (Mechanicsburg Christian Fellowship). and Jim Van Zile (retired). Despite snow flurries and 31 degrees, the total attendance was 66 people, with others at prayer inside a church. Special thanks go to Mechanicsburg Christian Fellowship and St. Mary’s for their many members who came. Other churches whose members attended were Sacred Heart (St. Paris), First Baptist of Urbana, Grace Baptist, St. Michael’s (Mechanicsburg), St. Bernard’s (Springfield) and St. Margaret Mary (Urbana). Those who were unable to attend because of the weather or sickness can send their names and e-mail addresses to Champaign County Right to Life, 122 Miami St., Urbana 43078 and receive our Newsletter, and also have yard signs and other materials delivered. We welcome new members.

Information from Champaign County Right to Life.

