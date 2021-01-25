COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Tuesday, January 26

Clothespin Snowflake: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13-18. Make snowflake from clothespins. Registration required.

Teen Program: 2:30-3:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 11-18. Marble or paint your boring yellow pencils to make them stand out.

Toddler Storytime: Little ones crawling through 2 years will enjoy singing, dancing and stories with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Urbana City Council: 6-8 p.m. work session. Join on computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/461965813 or by phoning 1-872-240-3212 (Access Code 461-965-813)

Wednesday, January 27

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Quest Community Church, 110 South St., West Liberty. Donors get free testing for COVID-19 antibodies. Appointments needed: www.DonorTime.com or 937-461-3220.

Preschool Storytime: Children 3 years through kindergarten will enjoy singing, dancing, stories and learning with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Thursday, January 28

Hummingbird with Flower Drawing: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Registration for class required. Need drawing or #2 pencils, kneaded or rubber eraser and (optional) paper/pad.

Baby Bounce: Babies 6 weeks through 12 months and their caregiver will enjoy working on developmental milestones. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Friday, January 29

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Saturday, January 30

Quizzia: – 7:30 p.m. Champaign County Library event via Zoom. Join an evening of fun competition. Registration is required.

Mechanicsburg Public Library Personnel Committee: 9 a.m. at the library to discuss library personnel policies