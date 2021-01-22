PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Zara, a 10-month-old black female kitten with beautiful golden eyes. She is very energetic and we tease that she is part monkey! She is very sweet and loves attention. While Zara will do well in just about any home, she will require someone with a bit of experience medicating cats because she takes a morning liquid medication for anxiety and may or may not be on it long-term. You’ll want to come meet Zara in the Kitten Kove at PAWS today.

Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

Energetic Zara, 10 months old, is ready for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter.

Submitted by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

