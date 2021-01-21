Certified Physician Assistant joins medical group

Madelyn Bartsch, Certified Physician Assistant, has joined the Memorial Primary Care|Urbana practice to provide care to patients of this growing practice, along with practitioners John Crankshaw, MD; Joseph Metz, MD; Rochelle Clark-Pulfer, PA-C; and Danielle Smith, PA-C.

Bartsch completed her Master of Physician Assistant Studies from Ohio University. She has been a Certified Physician Assistant for three years and comes to Memorial with experience providing high-quality patient care in a primary care setting. Bartsch will provide a full range of patient care services, treating individuals with acute illnesses or those patients with advanced conditions. She has expertise, and a passion, collaborating with patients for the treatment and prevention of chronic diseases, like diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure.

For more information, call Memorial Primary Care│Urbana at 937-652-1834.

Submitted story

Submitted by Memorial Health.

