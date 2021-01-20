Heritage Cooperative ends Lena Ag joint venture

DELAWARE – Heritage Cooperatives announced the sale of their share of Lena Ag Center, located at 7436 N. Bollinger Road., Conover to Harvest Land Co-op.

Harvest Land and Heritage, previously Champaign Landmark, entered into a joint venture for Lena Ag in the early 2000’s. Lena Ag Center, managed by Harvest Land since the beginning of the joint venture, provides agronomy products and services and liquid propane to farmers and residences in the eastern Miami and western Champaign counties.

“We have enjoyed working with Harvest Land on this venture,” said Jeffrey Osentoski, president/CEO of Heritage. “As we look at our business needs and how to best serve members and customers, we decided the time is right for us to sell our share of this venture to Harvest Land.”

Heritage will continue to provide their full line of services to Heritage Cooperative members and customers from their locations in Fletcher, DeGraff, West Liberty and Urbana.

Submitted by Heritage Cooperative.

