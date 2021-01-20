Local man killed in crash

CONCORD TWP. — On Wednesday at approximately 6:34 a.m., the Champaign County Communications Center received a 911 call in reference to a two-vehicle injury crash in front of 6695 W. state Route 29. Rosewood Fire and EMS along with Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the location.

At the scene, preliminary investigation shows that a 2006 Volvo tractor/trailer, being driven by Brian Houpt, age 42 of St. Paris, was backing into the driveway of 6695 W. state Route 29. A 1999 Honda Civic, being driven by Mark Roderick, age 59, of Rosewood, Ohio was traveling eastbound when he struck the trailer.

Roderick was transported to the Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Houpt was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Submitted story

Information from Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Information from Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.