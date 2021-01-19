Health clinic opens at WL-S

WEST LIBERTY — Community Health & Wellness Partners (CHWP), an independent, nonprofit health center that provides primary care and other wellness services to the residents of Logan and surrounding counties, has partnered with West Liberty-Salem Local Schools to open an on-site, school-based health center. The health center is staffed by the school’s nurse, Jennifer Douthwaite, a certified nurse practitioner, and Beth Wing, a licensed practicing nurse. Both are employees of CHWP.

Students may visit the health center for issues normally handled by the school nurse. In addition, they can visit the center for other primary care needs, such as regular check-ups, prescriptions and appointments to address injuries or other health issues.

West Liberty-Salem’s new health center is not a replacement for a primary health care provider, but instead provides an additional, optional touchpoint for students and faculty to receive health support and ensure they meet treatment schedules.

Because the school-based health center’s nurses are part of the CHWP team, they will follow CHWP’s Team Care model, which integrates services such as management of chronic diseases, nutrition, pharmacy, and behavioral health.

Submitted by Community Health & Wellness Partners.

