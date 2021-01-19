Sign up for shots

For those in Phase 1B vaccination process who do not have internet access, COVID-19 vaccine registration can be completed outside in the parking lot of the Champaign County Community Center at 1512 S. US Highway 68 in Urbana.

Those signing up can look for the red flag to find the registration forms and drop box, which are located toward the west end of the parking lot near the BMV office. Those interested can pick up paper registration forms as well as drop off completed forms without needing to go inside. After inserting the completed registration form in the drop box, participants will be added to a list to receive the vaccine.

Champaign Health District thanks the community for their patience and understanding as Champaign County is receiving a limited number of vaccines at this time.

Submitted photo

Drop box for paperwork at county offices