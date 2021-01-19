COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Wednesday, January 20

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana. This monthly blood drive includes opportunity to donate platelets and COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma.

Thursday, January 21

Robin Pulling Worm Drawing: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Registration for class required. Need drawing or #2 pencils, kneaded or rubber eraser and (optional) paper/pad.

Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications Operations Board: 9 a.m. in EMA office, Suite C103, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Monday, January 25

Urbana Stormwater Review Committee: 7-8:30 p.m. via computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/498642701 or via phone at 1-312-757-3121 (Access Code 498-642-701)

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Grab and Go Program Bags: – Pick up craft and activity bags for Toddlers and Preschoolers, at the St. Paris Public Library, while supplies last

Tuesday, January 26

Clothespin Snowflake: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13-18. Make snowflake from clothespins. Registration required.

Teen Program: 2:30-3:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 11-18. Marble or paint your boring yellow pencils to make them stand out.

Toddler Storytime: Little ones crawling through 2 years will enjoy singing, dancing and stories with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Wednesday, January 27

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Quest Community Church, 110 South St., West Liberty. Donors get free testing for COVID-19 antibodies. Appointments needed: www.DonorTime.com or 937-461-3220.

Preschool Storytime: Children 3 years through kindergarten will enjoy singing, dancing, stories and learning with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page