Classrooms accept challenge to get creative

The Champaign County 4-H School Enrichment Program’s December challenge was to make something from sticks. Winning classrooms were:

-Pre-K classroom of Mrs. Maurice at Graham Elementary

-Kindergarten classroom of Miss Heim at Urbana Elementary

-2nd grade classroom of Mrs. Jacobs at Urbana Elementary

-5th grade classroom of Mrs. Lacey at Mechanicsburg Elementary

-Intervention classroom of Mrs. Stinson at Graham Elementary

The 4-H STEM Classroom Challenges will run monthly through April. If interested but not signed up, contact Kiley Horn at horn.217@osu.edu

The challenges use everyday items easily recycled along with various things on hand in participating classrooms, so there is no additional cost or burden on the teachers participating. The only rule is to be creative. Teachers can mold the challenge to enhance their curriculum or as a creative break.

Supplies are collected and cleaned in the OSU Extension office and are available for classrooms lacking access to monthly challenge items.

January challenge

The January challenge is to make something from an empty cardboard roll – any kind, any size – such as toilet paper, paper towels or gift wrap rolls. Deadline for January entries is Jan. 29

Currently, 45 classrooms in four of the five local school districts are participating. For more information or to donate to or sponsor the challenge, contact Kiley Horn at horn.217@osu.edu or Jenni Nott at nott.13@osu.ed.

December's winning creations included this reindeer made by the Intervention classroom of Mrs. Stinson at Graham Elementary. December's winning creations included this Santa made by the 2nd grade classroom of Mrs. Jacobs at Urbana Elementary.

Submitted by the Champaign County Extension Office.

