COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Tuesday, January 19

Urbana City Council: 6-8 p.m. via computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/164403461 or via phone at 1-646-749-3122 (Access Code 164-403-461)

Wednesday, January 20

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana. This monthly blood drive includes opportunity to donate platelets and COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma.

Thursday, January 21

Robin Pulling Worm Drawing: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Registration for class required. Need drawing or #2 pencils, kneaded or rubber eraser and (optional) paper/pad.

Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications Operations Board: 9 a.m. in EMA office, Suite C103, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Monday, January 25

Urbana Stormwater Review Committee: 7-8:30 p.m. via computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/498642701 or via phone at 1-312-757-3121 (Access Code 498-642-701)

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Grab and Go Program Bags: – Pick up craft and activity bags for Toddlers and Preschoolers, at the St. Paris Public Library, while supplies last

Tuesday, January 26

Clothespin Snowflake: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13-18. Make snowflake from clothespins. Registration required.

Teen Program: 2:30-3:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 11-18. Marble or paint your boring yellow pencils to make them stand out.