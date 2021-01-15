PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet C.C. Nick. C.C. is short for Christmas Cat and this amazingly sweet one-year-old neutered male loves to play and is as friendly as he can be. He gets along with everyone. Come visit him today in the Cattery Room

Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

C.C. Nick is a one-year-old male feline ready for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/01/web1_PawsCat-2.jpg C.C. Nick is a one-year-old male feline ready for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

