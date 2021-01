The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the following road project in Champaign County:

-U.S. 68 Sensor Replacement – U.S. 68 southbound will experience single-lane closure between Springfield-Urbana Pike and West County Line Road from Wednesday, Jan. 20, through Friday, Jan. 21, between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. One lane will remain open with no lane width restrictions.