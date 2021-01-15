COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, January 16

“News of the World”: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., PG-13 western/adventure starring Tom Hanks at The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Sunday, January 17

“News of the World”: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., PG-13 western/adventure starring Tom Hanks at The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Monday, January 18

Mt. Carmel Cemetery Board: 5:30p.m. regular meeting, Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 3-7 p.m., Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union, 1121 N. Main St.

Tuesday, January 19

Urbana City Council: 6-8 p.m. via computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/164403461 or via phone at 1-646-749-3122 (Access Code 164-403-461)

Wednesday, January 20

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana. This monthly blood drive includes opportunity to donate platelets and COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma.