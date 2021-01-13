WL-S SENIORS OF THE MONTH

Drew Hardwick and Kienna Whitman are the January Seniors of the Month at West Liberty-Salem High School. Here are their comments.
Drew Hardwick
PARENTS: Keith and Trista Hardwick
School Activities and Awards: National Honor Society, Key Club, Basketball and Soccer
If I were principal for a day: I would give everyone the day off school.
Favorite school memory: Going on class trips with all my friends.
People who have been an inspiration to me include: My mom and dad.
Because: They’ve always pushed me and are behind me the whole way in every aspect of my life and I cannot thank them enough for always being there for me.
Lately, I have been reading: Articles for my senior paper, otherwise, I haven’t really read a book on my own since 8th grade.
My advice to parents: Push your kids out of their comfort zones so they can grow and succeed in their future whatever their plans may be.
My biggest regret: Not getting more involved in sports and clubs earlier in high school.
Next year I will be: Attending college at Mount Vernon studying speech therapy.
Kienna Whitman
PARENTS: James and Lana Whitman
School Activities and Awards: National Honor Society, Link Crew, Pages, Book Club, and Quick Recall
If I were principal for a day: I would permanently ban homework.
Favorite school memory: Playing soccer in the pouring rain with my teammates junior year.
People who have been an inspiration to me include: My parents, brother and sisters, neighbor Bill, and my teachers.
Because: They are, in addition to being my best friends, some of the kindest souls I know. I wouldn’t trade them for the world.
Lately, I have been reading: The play Arsenic and Old Lace for our class, the Study of Drama, and a few scholarship applications
My advice to parents: There’s a time to hold on and a time to let go.
My biggest regret: I don’t yet have one.
Next year I will be: Possibly majoring in English at The Ohio State University.
Information provided by the West Liberty-Salem school district.