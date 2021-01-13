WL-S SENIORS OF THE MONTH

Drew Hardwick and Kienna Whitman are the January Seniors of the Month at West Liberty-Salem High School. Here are their comments.

Drew Hardwick

PARENTS: Keith and Trista Hardwick

School Activities and Awards: National Honor Society, Key Club, Basketball and Soccer

If I were principal for a day: I would give everyone the day off school.

Favorite school memory: Going on class trips with all my friends.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My mom and dad.

Because: They’ve always pushed me and are behind me the whole way in every aspect of my life and I cannot thank them enough for always being there for me.

Lately, I have been reading: Articles for my senior paper, otherwise, I haven’t really read a book on my own since 8th grade.

My advice to parents: Push your kids out of their comfort zones so they can grow and succeed in their future whatever their plans may be.

My biggest regret: Not getting more involved in sports and clubs earlier in high school.

Next year I will be: Attending college at Mount Vernon studying speech therapy.

Kienna Whitman

PARENTS: James and Lana Whitman

School Activities and Awards: National Honor Society, Link Crew, Pages, Book Club, and Quick Recall

If I were principal for a day: I would permanently ban homework.

Favorite school memory: Playing soccer in the pouring rain with my teammates junior year.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My parents, brother and sisters, neighbor Bill, and my teachers.

Because: They are, in addition to being my best friends, some of the kindest souls I know. I wouldn’t trade them for the world.

Lately, I have been reading: The play Arsenic and Old Lace for our class, the Study of Drama, and a few scholarship applications

My advice to parents: There’s a time to hold on and a time to let go.

My biggest regret: I don’t yet have one.

Next year I will be: Possibly majoring in English at The Ohio State University.

Information provided by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

