Extension hosts online instant pot class

Join a free interactive online class to learn the functions of an instant pot, how to clean and store it, and how to prepare a meal in it.

Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn, Family and Consumer Sciences Educator for Ohio State University Extension, Darke County, will host the online introduction to Electronic Programmable Pressure Cookers class on Friday, January 22, from 9 to 11 a.m. and on Friday, January 29, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Pre-registration is required. Register online at go.osu.edu/ipclass, email Scammahorn at Scammahorn.5@osu.edu or call the Darke County Extension office at 937-548-5215.

Submitted story

Submitted by OSU Extension, Champaign County.

Submitted by OSU Extension, Champaign County.